NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Merlot (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Hogel (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Maddie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Styles (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Canelo (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Merlot

Merlot is just like a fine wine, and we know he will get even more lovable with age. He is a friendly boy who is a big hit with the volunteer team, making friends with all the people and dogs in play group. Merlot is always up for trying new things and really enjoys a nice long walk. Merlot is about four years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Hogel

Hogel is a dog that loves to get outside, whether that means a walk or some time running and playing in our play yard. Hogel is a total love bug, and would do best in a home where he can get all kinds of affection. Hogel is good with other dogs, and loves to curl up with his favorite people to show his softer side. Hogel is about a year old and weighs 57 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Maddie

Maddie is a sweet affectionate girl who is all about kisses! Maddie loves to get her energy out by zooming around the play yard, and would do best in a home with a nice backyard. Maddie can already sit for a treat and loves to spend some time in the water. Maddie is about a year old and weighs 44 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Styles

Styles is a great couch potato who makes fast friends with other dogs. Styles is currently in foster care, where we have learned that he is a terrific house guest! He does well when it is time to go in his crate. Styles walks well on his leash and loves a nice comfy couch to curl up on. Styles is about six years old and weighs 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Canelo

Canelo loves to spend time outside his kennel, and this weekend we got to see just how much he enjoys longer walks! Canelo stopped several times to sniff around and roll in the grass during a long, leisurely stroll. Canelo is a gentle, loving dog who would do best in an active family that enjoys their outside time, too. Canelo weighs 58 pounds and is about five years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov