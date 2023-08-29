NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Russet

Russet is the ultimate package of canine joy. She is playful, friendly and a ray of sunshine in furry form. From chasing balls to car rides, she’s up for any adventure. While she might be shy, Russet warms up quickly, showering you with hand kisses and gentle affection. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Coco Puff

This girl has a calm demeanor, and loves her “chill” time more than anything. Coco Puff came into the shelter’s care as timid girl. With unwavering love of staff and volunteers, she has transformed into an angel who becomes a wiggly mess as soon as she sees her favorite people. Coco Puff is about six years old and weighs 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Gia

With a stunning caramel coat and a cute stripe on her face, Gia is a visual delight. Her love for outdoor sniffy walks matches her love for learning, as she already knows “sit” and adores treats. Ready for a furry friend who’s both lively and affectionate? Gia is your girl! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Vera

At just 4 years old and 53 pounds, this adorable girl us bursting with happiness and playfulness. Her contagious enthusiasm will keep you smiling all day long. Vera’s heart is filled with love, and she can’t wait to shower her forever family with endless affection. With her energy and zest for life, she would be a perfect match for an active family who can provide her with plenty of playtime and exercise. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bongo

With soft fur and heart full of curiosity, she a true gem. Bongo’s charm lies in her adaptability. She’s proven great with kids of various ages, from three to nine years old. Bongo is a quiet sleeper, content in her kennel all night and throughout the day. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov