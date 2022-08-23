NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dill (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Luna (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Prince (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Ruger (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Kane (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dill

Dill is a gentle fella who loves to play and spend some time outside, but is also content snuggling. Dill is great on a leash, rarely pulling and staying right by your side. Nice, slow walks with plenty of time to smell everything are his favorites. Just make sure there is time for Dill to put his head in your lap. Dill is about two years old and 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Luna

This beautiful girl is all about the pets, walking right up to get some affection from those who spend time with her! Luna loves to snuggle up on her people, enjoying her time lounging just as much as she enjoys playtime! The way to her heart is through some belly rubs. Luna is four years old and weighs about 49 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Prince

Prince is a big, calm boy who would be a great addition to a home with lots of love to give. Prince is a complete snuggle bug, and needs a great couch to spend a lot of time on. He is about seven years old, and is ready to find a family who would love all he has to offer! Prince weighs about 90 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ruger

You can see in Ruger’s face that he would rather be laying in a grassy backyard than on the stones in our play yard. He makes the most of his time when outside the shelter… chilling and soaking up the sun. Ruger knows how to sit, down, shake and loves playing with balls. He is about 3 years old and he’s around 60 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Kane

Kane is a sweet, wiggly, happy pup with a great mix of playfulness and calmness. He already knows how to sit and is working on a few other skills. Kane is playful with other dogs, and likes to use his voice while he plays. Kane is about a year old and weighs 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov