Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2's "Pets of the Week" segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Lucy

Lucy loves going on car rides, and when she sees that she’s going somewhere, she gets the cutest zoomies. Don’t let her zoomies fool you, she is a huge couch potato too! Lucy loves kids and does good with most dogs. She would probably do best in a home with a cat because she’s super curious and want to play with them. Lucy is very smart and already knows sit and shake. She is about two years old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Xena

Xena is a very sweet girl who is building her confidence at the shelter. She came in timid and has now learned that there are some sweet people who want to show her lots of love. Xena likes to offer kisses to her favorite people, and is always ready for a terrific family to come take her into their home. Xena is about a year old and weighs 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Penelope

Penelope is the happiest and friendliest dog you will ever meet. She loves to romp around and enjoys having fur friends to play with. Penelope is crate trained, potty trained and only chews on dog toys. Even though she likes to play, Penelope also enjoys her naps and knows when it’s time to calm down. Penelope is about a year old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bongo

Bongo loved to run and play with the kids in her foster home and cuddle up to watch a good movie. She is very smart and has been working on some basic commands and crate training. After fitting in well with a foster family and their two dogs, Bongo is back at the shelter and ready to find her permanent home! She is about a year old weighs 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Doug

Doug is the cutest little fluffy kitten. He just came back from foster care and is ready to find his adoptive family. Doug is just over eight weeks old, and is poised to become a snuggly, playful kitty. He does well with other kittens, and would also be happy as the center of your world. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov