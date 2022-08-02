NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Nebula (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bailey (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dillon (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Tulip (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dusty (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Nebula

Nebula is a very happy girl! She always has a big smile on her face, and it rubs off on the people who spend time with her, too! Nebula is great with other dogs, and would do well in a home with other dogs. Nebula is about two years old and weighs about 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bailey

Bailey is a great dog who likes a little bit of everything. When the leash comes out she gets excited, but settles down quickly once she gets into her walk. She also likes to take breaks on her walks, getting a little bit of rest and relaxation mixed in with her exercise. Bailey has a fun-loving attitude and is lots of fun to spend time with, a favorite of some of our volunteer team. Bailey is about a year old and weighs about 35 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dillon

Dillon has a beautiful coat of fur, he just needs to find the family to help him care for it. Dillon got to spend some time outside the shelter this weekend, where we learned he is a great companion for errands and adventures. Dillon is on the younger side, so he will need a little extra patience from his family, something he will repay with lots of love! Dillon is about ten months old and weighs about 65 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tulip

Tulip is a great dog and very photogenic. Tulip is sweet and cuddly, and also shows lots of patience with our team when the camera comes out for pictures. Tulip loves to play outside and is gentle on the leash. Tulip is about a year and a half old and weighs about fifty pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dusty

Dusty is always up for spending some time outside, and loves to try to catch treats out of the air. Dusty does really well in play group, joining in the fun with his friends and making new ones every time! Dusty is about a year old and weighs 57 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov