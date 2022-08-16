NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Chiron is a total lovebug, always wanting to be right by your side. Chiron walks well on a leash, stopping frequently to check to make sure you are still there, too. Chiron loves to sit with you, snuggling up on a couch or wherever you find yourself sitting, ready to put his head in your lap. Chiron is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Krumm

Did someone say FUN? Then you must be talking about KRUMM! This happy, playful pup loves to spend his time romping with his dog pals or exploring the sights and smells of a wooded trail. And if there’s water around, he’s sure to make it a splashing good time. With his outgoing, social personality and overall good boy status, Krumm is sure to capture your heart and make you smile. Krumm is about two years old and weighs 47 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Sabrina

Sabrina is a terrific dog that has a lot to offer, quickly becoming a favorite among some of our volunteer team. Sabrina shows lots of affection to those who she spends time with, making a great connection with so many people by leaning in for pets and kisses. Sabrina loves taking nice, long walks and knows the right way to walk on a leash. Sabrina is about a year old and weighs 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tuna

Playtime is one of Tuna’s favorite words, especially if it involves chasing tennis balls! Tuna would love to find a home where he can share lots of love and fun. He shows lots of affection for those who get to know him, with a special love for kisses and belly rubs. Tuna is about six years old and weighs 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Gemini

Talk about a sweetheart, Gemini would love to offer some love and affection! Gemini is at his happiest in the play yard, chasing after a tennis ball and getting some good exercise. He is always up for some snuggles, and would do great in a home with a big, comfy couch! Gemini walks well on the leash. He is smart and is up to learning all kinds of new skills. Gemini is about a year and a half old and weighs 49 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Throughout the month of August, MACC is waiving adoption fees for anyone who donates an unopened bag of pet food to our Pet Pantry. Those who would like to do so can bring their donation with them when they come to look at available pets.