NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Coco Puff

Coco Puff is the total package! She has a calm demeanor, and loves her chill time more than anything. With the unwavering love of the staff and volunteers, Coco Puff has transformed into an angel who becomes a wiggly mess as soon as she sees her favorite people. She appreciates gentle pets and loves. Although, she may take a few minutes to warm up to new friends, pretty soon she will be your new BFF. Coco Puff is about six years old and weighs 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jerry

Jerry is such a sweetie, described by foster family as big, gentle puppy. Jerry loves treats, hanging outside and even loves bath time! He is fully housebroken, making him a great candidate for a terrific forever home. Jerry is very affectionate and soaks up all the attention and pets you are willing to give. He is nine months old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Regina

Regina loves her people and just wants to be with you all the time. She loves snuggle time and wants to be in your lap or lying next to you. While in foster care, Regina spent all night in the crate in the bedroom and was very comfortable in the crate. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Danish

Danish is a social, happy dog who would do great in an active family. She let her foster family bathe her with ease, waits until she’s outside to potty and has made everyone in her foster family happy. Danish loves to cuddle and walks really well on a leash. She is about two years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Miranda

Miranda is playful, excited, curious and cute. She wants to play with everyone and would be a great addition to a family that makes playtime a priority. Miranda worked on potty training in her foster home, and picked it up very quickly. She also quickly learned the crate is a nice place to go and settle in during parts of he day and night. Miranda is about eight months old and weighs 29 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov