NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Palmer (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dawn (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Coco (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Farouk (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Brinkley (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Palmer

Palmer is a sweet, happy dog who loves to get outside and explore the world. He shows his appreciation and affection in adorable ways. Palmer already knows sit, shake and speak. He would make a great companion!

Dawn

Dawn is a super sweet two-year-old lady. She is incredibly smart – she’s potty trained, crate trained, knows sit, down, stay and is eager to learn more! Dawn gets very excited when she sees other dogs and wants to make all the friends. She loves playing tug-of-war with her foster brothers, but also loves snuggling on the couch with her humans. Dawn is the perfect balance of playful and cuddly, and will make a great addition to anyone’s family.

Coco

Coco is a happy girl who would make a great companion for many families in the community, she just needs to find the right one for her! She is a master at fetching and is cute, sweet and gentle. If you think Coco belongs on your couch, bed, and heart – come meet her today!

Farouk

Farouk likes kids, but he needs one old enough to know how to approach him. Once he’s settled in, he loves snuggling and getting belly rubs for all the little humans. Farouk is potty trained, but hasn’t had much of other training. He’s a quick learner so he’s sure to catch on fast. Farouk is two years old.

Brinkley

This handsome boy is always up for a game of fetch and will keep you entertained with his zoomies. Brinkley is working on improving his leash skills, but with some patience, training, (and lots of treats), he will be a fantastic walking buddy in no time. He loves people and his friendly nature shines through as he generously shares affection with anyone he meets.