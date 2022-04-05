NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

June

This pretty lady is 3-years-old, sprayed, crate trained, and ready to find her forever home! She will sit for a treat and is good with other dogs. She enjoys walks with the volunteers and time in the play yard to sniff around. June was in a foster home and got along well with the other dogs although she does seem to prefer male dogs. She is a big cuddler and loves attention but can be a little shy so she might do best in a home with older children. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Canelo

If you are looking for a calm sweet BFF I’m your guy! I can be a bit shy at first but once I get to know you, I’m all cuddles! I have a happy wiggly butt when I am getting attention from humans! I love treats and I will happily sit for one! I am kennel trained and good on the leash! I am ready to find my furever home today. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Mario

Mario is a young fellow who loves to play and is very exuberant! He is around 1-years-old and neutered. Mario would make a great hiking partner or a great fit for an active family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Ace

Have you ever met someone who’s always smiling and happy? Well, that’s Ace! He’s always happy to spend time with you and his little tail never stops wiggling! Ace already knows how to sit, but is very food motivated and ready to learn more tricks. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Mae

Mae has been at the shelter is March 13 and will be very excited to meet you! She loves meeting new people and has tons of love to give! Mae loves to do zoomies, and play with other dogs, and is also super well-behaved and crate trained. She likes to stand by the door when it’s time to go out and walks well on a leash. Plus, not only does he get along with people, but she also gets along with cats! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.