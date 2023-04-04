NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Ducky (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lula (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Saddle (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Faraday (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lula

A girl who loves her people, Lula would make a great addition to the right family! Lula thrives on positive encouragement, and would be best fit in a home where she could get plenty of love and positive affirmations, which she would be happy to return. She likes getting outside on a nice long walk and will occasionally stop to check on her person. Lula is about six-years-old and weighs 49 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Saddle

Saddle is playful and loves to burn off some energy by running around the yard at the shelter. She loves to show her affection to the people who interact with her. Saddle is friendly, and warms up to people fairly quickly. If you’re on her good side, the laughs and love are non-stop. Saddle is three-years-old and weighs 88 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ducky

Ducky is as friendly as can be, making friends everywhere she goes! Ducky has connected with lots of people in the shelter and got to spend a little time in foster care. She was a great house guest, especially once she got her daily walk in. Ducky is a great dog who would be a great addition to the right family. She is about 11-months-old and weighs 44 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Boots

Boots is a smart dog who would feel right at home with a family who loves him for all that he is. He loves to get outside to play and learn new things, and would do best in an active home. Boots is two-years-old and weighs 72 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Faraday

This pup loves to spend his time lounging around, as long as he gets a little exercise first. Faraday is great on a leash and really enjoys a nice long walk to start his day. With adventure out of the way, Faraday has no problem chilling out and being a couch potato. Faraday is about two-years-old and weighs 70 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov