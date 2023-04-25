NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Gus

Gus loves people, dogs, and kids — but is a little scared of cats. He loves to squeak his toys, give kisses and go for walks. He is not a leash puller and does great on all of his outings and enjoys trips to see the world around him. Gus is about three-years-old and weighs 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lilo

Lilo is a pint-sized pup with a big personality! Lilo is always ready for a zoom around the backyard or a nice, long walk where she can sniff and smell everything there is to smell. She would be a great adventure buddy for an active family. Lilo is about two-years-old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Atticus

Atticus is a sweet boy who is very gentle with the people he interacts with. He takes his treats nicely and doesn’t pull on his leash. Atticus is friendly with people and other dogs, but would do best in a home where he can soak up all the love for himself. Atticus is about five-years-old and weighs 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Nika

Nika is a great dog who would love to find the right home. She loves to get outside the shelter and enjoys trips around her community to see and experience the sights. Nika is as sweet as they come and would add so much life to the family that loves her best. Nika is a senior dog, about eight-years-old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Oso

Oso had a great trip this weekend, getting a little break from the shelter to stretch his legs and explore the world. Oso is gentle, affectionate, social and a great car rider. He co-exists well with the world and didn’t react to the ducks or pigeons he encountered during his foster outing. Oso is about 2-years-old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov