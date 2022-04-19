NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Kane (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Marlon (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Blue (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jan (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Ace (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Kane

Kane is a big, goofy dog who loves to play. He tries his best to carry two tennis balls at the same time, but so far has not quite mastered that skill. Kane is affectionate and has become a favorite of some of MACC’s volunteers. He is about a year old and weighs just over 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Marlon

Marlon has been with MACC for about a month and is ready to find his adoptive home! He is a wiggly, fun dog who is good with other dogs. Marlon has a little bit of work to do on his leash manners, but he responds well to training, so it’s clear he will be a great leash dog in no time. Marlon is treat-motivated and smart, so he will catch on quickly! Marlon is looking for a best friend, so come meet him today! He is about four years old and weighs about fifty pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Blue

Blue is a sophisticated 6-year-old pup who weighs a little over 50 lb. She has a beautiful tri-color coat. She is super sweet though a little shy and nervous at first. She is still working on her leash skills because she pulls a little trying to smell all the smells. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Jan

Jan would be a great match in a home with lots of love. She shares kisses and affection with her favorite people, and enjoys her time playing in our play yard. Jan is about four years old and weighs about 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Ace

Have you ever met that one person who’s always smiling and happy? Meet Ace! This friendly fellow has a permanent goofy grin because he’s just so excited to spend time with you! He loves going for walks, playing in the yard, and cuddling on the couch. Ace is a sweet, laid-back boy who is easy on leash and content to just hang out with you! Ace is about five years old and weighs about 65 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.