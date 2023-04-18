NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bindi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Mustard (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bolivia (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bart (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bindi

Bindi is all about your attention! She has such an unique look, and will add a whole lot of cuteness to your family. Bindi is all about laying her head on your lap and getting some love during short breaks on walks. She walks gently on a leash, takes treats nicely and gets along with all kinds of different people. Bindi is about a year old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Mustard

Mustard is no side condiment, he’s a full meal! Mustard is a young squirt and is really enjoying his changes to get to know lots of different people. He is very funny, and is always ready to do what it takes to make you laugh and love him even harder. Going for walks with Mustard is very enjoyable as long as you enjoy mixing in some snuggle time. Mustard is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bolivia

Bolivia loves to go on adventures and is always up for a trip or ride in the car. Bolivia went on an excursion this weekend to a local brewery with her foster family. She made friends with everyone and really enjoyed spending some time outside the shelter. Bolivia is about two-years-old and weighs 37 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Arlene

Arlene is a sweetheart with lots of love to share. She recently spent the weekend in a foster home and her family says she did great while enjoying a nice long walk. Arlene enjoys car rides and any kind of affection you would like to share with her. She is about two-years-old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bart

Bart is a friendly cat who love a place in your heart… and on your couch! He loves watching all the people who come into the shelter, and often makes his way to the front of his kennel to receive some attention. Bart is about three-years-old and weighs 11 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov