Bruno

Let’s talk about Bruno! He is smart, playful, and curious- all of which have a little outlet in a shelter kennel. He is great in playgroup with other pups at the shelter and has been working on his leash skills with long walks where he is allowed to follow that nose of his where it leads. We know Bruno will be happier out of the shelter and in a home, so come meet him today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Dennis

Volunteers say Dennis is super sweet with the best boxer butt wag. He is Hilarious! It is impossible not to smile when you meet him. His entire body wags back and forth like he is a Zumba dance instructor on a cruise ship. He is so happy all the time! He is loved by all, so you need to come to meet him today and be his furever family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Billie

Billie is about 1 year and 7 months old and is a spayed female. She loves to play with toys in the play yard! Billie is also very affectionate when it’s time to settle down. She knows how to sit for a treat and is eager to learn more tricks! She is good with dogs and humans alike! Billie is a good girl and is ready to find her forever home with you. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Finley

This loving and compassionate dog would do anything for his people, and is just looking for an adoptive home that he can protect. Finley has spent some time in foster care, where we learned about how he cares for his people. His time in foster care helped him to learn to pull less on his leash, and still get some energy out while walking gently. Finley could play catch with a ball all day and would fit best in an active home where playtime is a daily occurrence. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Glimmer

Glimmer is about 8 years old and is a spayed female. The volunteers say that she walks nicely on the leash, and is very smart! She sits on command and is very gentle when taking treats from her human! Glimmer is a cuddle bug and can’t wait to find her furever home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.