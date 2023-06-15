NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Pet Project raises money for two organizations in Davidson County: Metro Animal Care and Control and the Pet Community Center. Both organizations have the same goal: to save lives.

One of the biggest life-saving programs at MACC is the Emergency Medical Fund. Oftentimes, animal control officers are called to heartbreaking situations, and years ago, there would be no hope for these animals. Now, thanks to the medical fund, they get a second chance at life. Last year, one of the most horrific abuse stories came to light in Nashville, the story of Primrose. Thanks to the medical fund, her story has a happy ending.

“I was sitting my office and one of my officers came in and told me that a dog had come in badly abused, that she was set on fire,” remembers Danielle Carter, Animal Care Supervisor at MACC. “And I was just in shock immediately,” Carter recalled with tears in her eyes.

(Courtesy: Danielle Carter)

It’s hard not to cry when hearing Primrose’s story. Perhaps one of the most heartbreaking cases in Nashville; an innocent dog, intentionally set on fire. “I saw her and her face was just swollen. I could see there was life in her though, she had a couple of little tail thumps when I greeted her. I just kept my hand on her chest and she just cried. I knew there was still a dog in there, that she was just hungry for love and she needed attention and care,” said Carter.

But this story isn’t about her abuse. This is about her recovery, and her second chance at life that came thanks to the Emergency Medical Fund and Carter. “The night we brought her home she just cried all night. I actually slept on the kitchen floor with her and we wrapped each other up in a blanket so she was able to calm down.”

After multiple surgeries, antibiotics and around-the-clock care, Primrose was making progress. She stayed with Carter in her home for 136 days. “We slowly started to see her personality shine through and it was just a no-brainer. The first time she started doing zoomies in my house, the first time she ran in the yard with my dogs, the firs time I gave her a giant pig ear as a treat.” That’s when Carter knew, it was time for Primrose to find her forever home. “She was a really hard one to say goodbye to, we just had so much of our love in her. It was almost like a part of us was leaving,” said Carter, who fosters dogs through MACC. She knew it was time for Primrose to get adopted so she could foster the next dog in need.

Primrose was adopted into the perfect family, where all she knows is love and happiness. “She’s amazing, they spoil her rotten. They take her on trips, she goes to the beach, they live right across the street from this beautiful park,” says Carter. “She’s fully thriving and you can see it in her face that she’s the happiest little dog ever.”