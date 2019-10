NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hello, I’m Money Penny! I love learning! I know how to sit, shake, and stay. Practice all this stuff with me and teach me new tricks? I like to work and I like to run. I’ll run right next to you and I love to be praised and rewarded with treats. I might seem a little shy at first but let me warm up to you and you’ll be so surprised. Are you an active person looking for a real smart family member? I love yummy treats and I enjoy sniffy walks and am easy on a leash. I am super chill and relaxed when I spent time in office foster at the shelter. Can I come chill at your house?