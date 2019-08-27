Pet Doc: What to do if your pet gets ‘skunked’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —After a recent conversation about animals getting sprayed by skunks on Good Morning Nashville, News 2 turned to our resident expert, Dr. Staci Cannon with Metro Animal Care and Control.

Dr. Cannon said there is a three-step process to get rid of the smell.

First, bathe the dog in dish soap, lathering and rinsing well.

Next, mix one quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide with one quarter cup of baking soda.

Add two teaspoons of dish soap and apply it to the pet. Allow the mixture to sit on the animal for 20 minutes and then rinse.

The third step is to repeat the entire process — as many times as needed!

