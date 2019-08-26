Pet Doc: What to do if your pet gets lost

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a scenario no owner wants to face – your pet getting lost.

News 2 recently spoke with a vet from Metro Animal Care and Control who offered several tips if your pet was to run away.

Tip one? Look around your home and yard and notify your neighbors.

You can also use social media to help spread the word and contact MACC, or your local animal shelter. Watch the video above for more tips on how to find your lost furbaby.

Have questions for our pet expert? You can email us at news@wkrn.com.