NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s one of the scariest moments at pet owner may ever have to deal with. What do you do if your dog or cat has a seizure?

Dr. Staci Cannon, Metro Animal Care and Control’s medical director, explains the warning signs to watch out for, and what you can do if your pet has a seizure.

Have questions for our pet expert? You can email us at news@wkrn.com.