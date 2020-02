NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

I don’t think you’re ready for this Betsy! I don’t think you’re ready for this Betsy! But if you are - you’re in luck because I’m as cuddly as I am bouncy and fast and cute! My dream family would be active - maybe they are even regular runners and need a training partner? They might also have another pup for me to play with! They would know that my heart is big and I’m trying really hard to learn and contain all of my puppy like excitement for life. I LOVE playing and running and fetch and rope and am food motivated. I am easy to please, and am learning tons of tricks and manners at the shelter with staff and volunteers. Come meet me and make me your furever jogging and hiking best friend!