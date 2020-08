NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many people are doing all they can to stay safe at home. Should masks for our pets be a part of that?

Dr. Staci Cannon with Metro Animal Care and Control joins News 2 to discuss the topic.

Cannon said masks might frighten dogs and not give them the ability to cool off by panting. Cannon said masks are not recommended for dogs.

