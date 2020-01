NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Your heart is about to be stolen by Leo! We dare you to meet him and not fall in love with this quirky, playful guy. Those striking eyes catch your attention and then his happy exuberance captures your heart. So much joy packed into this petite pup. He loves everything!! Walks, treats, belly rubs, it’s all the best to him. He even knows sit and shake. So if you feel a tug on those heartstrings, come meet him at MACC!