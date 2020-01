NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

I’m as adorable as Baby Yoda so come adopt me! I’m a ball of energy and playful FUN, I’d like to play with other dogs and romp and hike with you. I am very people pleasing and want to learn and get praise and get treats. I’m Kennel Trained and go potty outside! Come visit me at MACC!