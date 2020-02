NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Will you be my Valentine? I’ve heard that Valentine’s Day is coming and I’ve been at the shelter for almost a month already! I’m a little older and I’m also a black dog! Black dogs sometimes get overlooked at shelters! I’d much prefer a rose from you and some big snuggles than sleeping at the shelter alone this holiday. Everyone says I’m near perfect as well! I love other dogs, sniffy walks, pupparoni treats and laying on my bed and chewing Bene Bones! I need someone to be patient and teach me how to walk on a leash - nobody ever taught me so I pull a little bit. I have cute eye wrinkles and an even cuter tail that curls up and inwards. If February is the month for love I’d love to get out of here and into your warm cozy home. Come visit me so I can spend Valentine’s Day with my furever family!