NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Nothing shy about this handsome guy! Cato is quite a vocal boy and he just yearns for attention! He is exurberant and energetic, ready to get out there and enjoy whatever adventure the day has in store. This smart boy already knows sit and high-five.Come visit him, he may just be perfect for you!