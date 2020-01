NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

My name is Teddy! I’m a friendly happy playful guy looking for a family to hike and hang out with. I love being outside! I’m smart too and know some basic commands and am already kennel trained. I could use some work on my leash manners but they are getting better all the time. Are you my furever home?