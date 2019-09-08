Pet Doc: How to keep your pet safe if you’re evacuated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All week, we have been hearing stories about people forced to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

In that type of situation, you need to have a plan to care for your pets as well.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep a pet preparedness kit on hand. The kit should be filled with food, water, any medications your pet may need and a color photo of your beloved furbaby.

Watch the video above for more tips on what you need to do to care for your pet if you’re evacuated from your home.

Have questions for our pet expert? You can email us at news@wkrn.com.