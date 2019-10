NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Halloween is four days away and it is important to keep your pet’s safety in mind as you enjoy the candy and costumes. Nikki Burdine has this week’s “Pet Doc” report.

If you have a question for our expert, please email us at news@wkrn.com

We have all of our reports online.

Look under the community section and click on Petpalooza.