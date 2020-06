NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As humans, we prepare for an emergency situation, but your pets need a plan too.

Doctor Staci Cannon of Metro Animal Care and Control joined News 2 to discuss the steps to create an emergency plan for your pets.

Steps:

Monthly supply of food

Medications

Medical records

Identify family or friends

Identify boarding

