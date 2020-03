NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hello Friends! I’m Jackson! I’m a big black dog and it’s February - February is Black Dog Syndrome Awareness Month. This month, let’s take a moment to celebrate and honor black dogs! So let’s honor MEEEE! I’m 2 years old and a lean and shiny 55lbs! I am energetic, friendly with ALL people, and I love dogs and to play. I’m a rough and tumble and rowdy player though so I’d love a match in that regard to balance me out! I could use some training and help with my leash manners so if you have large dog experience that’s a plus for me! I’m smart and would love to learn things! Teach me tricks, work on my obedience, give me lots of exercises, and snuggle with me on the couch? I’m ready for it and have been at the shelter over a month - I’d love to come home and decompress with you!