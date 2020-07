NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many pet owners, a day at the dog park is just what the doctor ordered for interaction and exercise.

But now, the COVID-19 pandemic has many dog owners thinking about safety.

Dr. Staci Cannon of Metro Animal Care and Control spoke with News 2 about best practices.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.