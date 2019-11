NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

I am handsome and not shy at all! For 7 years old I’m exuberant and energetic, ready to get out there and enjoy whatever adventure the day has in store. I’m a smart boy that knows sit and high-five and will fetch a ball and trade it to you for a hot dog. I LOVE car rides and sticking my head out the window! I’m a huge cuddle bug once I’ve gotten my energy out and will try to curl in your lap in the car if you’ll let me or snore soundly next to you on the couch.