Jasper is cute as a button! He is a 10-months-old German Shepard mix and loves other dogs. He is crate trained and almost completely bathroom/potty trained. Yes, he is 10 months old so he will still be very much a puppy and still learning all his skills and manners. He does love to chew on things, but is working on that.

He can be a little rowdy when playing with other pups, but that’s to be expected. He is a super smart pup and loves to learn. He is currently staying with a foster family, but is ready to be adopted into a family ready to play, teach, and love this guy!

Stop by the Nashville Humane Associate or visit their website for more information about the adoption process for Jasper.