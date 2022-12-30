Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday spotlight, Prince! He’s a big 9-month-old puppy who still has a little learning to do, but he is so smart and eager to please. His hope is to go home with an active family or person who will enjoy playing with him and going for walks/runs/hikes. He stayed in a foster home for a bit, and they said he absolutely loved going for hikes.

He also loves to give hugs, is housebroken and dog friendly, too. His play style is classified as goofy and rowdy and is always doing something silly to make people laugh. Stop by Nashville Humane Association today to meet this adorable guy!