Some of you reading this feature may remember Pat The Cat when he lived at NHA back in 2020.

He was adopted to a very loving home in early 2021, but sadly, his person and best friend passed away recently. So “PTC” is back because NHA says once an animal has a home with them, they are family. even though he’s happy to see some of his old friends at NHA, this sweet guy is missing a couch to snuggle on with a very special someone very much right now.

More from Pat the Cat himself…

“Looking for a lap cat? That would be me. Looking for a super social cat? That would be me too! I’m an extra friendly cat that loves the company of humans, other cats, and toys!!! Please note… I do get along with most other cats, but I am FIV+ and it may be best that I be the only cat in the home or go to a home with other cat(s) that are FIV+! Oh, and a home with no dogs, please.

Would you like to meet me? Hear my friendly meows & purrs in person? Yes. I’m very vocal and love to have conversations with all the humans all day long!”

Pat The Cat is currently in an NHA Foster Home. To meet this fabulous cat, please email foster@nashvillehumane.org and we will set up a meet & greet.