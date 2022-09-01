Meet 1-year-old Dachshund mix and the goodest good boy, Nate! Nate is a super happy pup who is very gentle. He loves going on walks with his human(s) and hanging out with other dogs. And as you can see, he loves to smile!

He also loves car rides, playing with his toys and sometimes looking up trees to see what his squirrel friends are up to. Think Nate would be the best buddy for your walks and goofing around in the yard together? We think so!

To learn more about Nate, visit the Nashville Humane Association’s website here.