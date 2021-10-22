Furbaby Friday: Meet Zeus!

Please meet Zeus. AKA the coolest dog around. Dude is always up for an adventure, a snuggle, a kiss on the forehead, a whisper in his ear telling him that he’s a good boy, and treats.

Whoa – He loves his treats! And he’ll show off all the basic commands he knows to get one. Zeus is 2 years old, weighs 44 pounds, is super friendly to all humans and other dogs, and loves to exercise!

He is the hashtag: #AnExercisedDogIsAHappyDog and everyone at NHA is hoping he goes to a home with an active owner looking for a walking, hiking, or jogging bud.

He is more than ready to travel the miles with you through life… and the sidewalk! So please. Visit Zeus today at NHA! Go for a walk in our backyard with him, fall in love, AND ADOPT! Thank you.

PS: Did we mention he’s handsome, too?