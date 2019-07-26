Furbaby Friday: Meet Zeke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

Zeke is a mellow boy who also knows how to have fun! This sweet, happy-go-lucky guy always has a smile on his face and he loves playing with toys and other dogs.

Zeke is well socialized and interacts with everyone he meets in a polite and kind manner.

He is a smart fella and knows how to sit, stay and come! The pooch admits he needs to work on not pulling when on walks, but just gets so excited to be outside.

He loves to exercise, so an active family would be the best fit for this sweet boy. He also hopes to have a yard to play in and a couch to snuggle up on at night.

Zeke is a hound mix and weighs just under 60 pounds. He is available for adoption through the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.