Furbaby Friday: Meet Wiley!

Petpalooza
Posted: / Updated:

Hi friends – the name is Wiley! I’m 100% Avaiable2Adopt and currently having a fabulous time in a NHA Foster Home.

“Hi! My name is Wiley! I love long runs and walks around the park and by long I mean pretty short because I get tired and just wanna lie down! I spend most of my time sleeping on the couch and cuddling absolutely everyone who will let me. Don’t let my laziness fool you, I love to play with toys and I even know how to bring them back most of the time! I have been practicing my tricks and so far I am crushing sitting and laying down! I am not a fan of the guitar and if you insist on playing one then I insist on singing until you stop. Trust me, I have a loud singing voice, Music City! I love all humans, even the little ones! However, I am not a fan of other dogs! (so a forever home with no other pets would be best for me) I think I would be a great addition to any loving home looking for their first and only dog. PS: Hopefully you have a big backyard for me to show you how fast I can run! Can’t wait to meet my forever family!”

To meet Wiley and give him the Home For The Pawlidays he craves, Please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject “Interested in Wiley”!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories