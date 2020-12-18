Furbaby Friday: Meet Wiley!

Hi friends – the name is Wiley! I’m 100% Avaiable2Adopt and currently having a fabulous time in a NHA Foster Home.

“Hi! My name is Wiley! I love long runs and walks around the park and by long I mean pretty short because I get tired and just wanna lie down! I spend most of my time sleeping on the couch and cuddling absolutely everyone who will let me. Don’t let my laziness fool you, I love to play with toys and I even know how to bring them back most of the time! I have been practicing my tricks and so far I am crushing sitting and laying down! I am not a fan of the guitar and if you insist on playing one then I insist on singing until you stop. Trust me, I have a loud singing voice, Music City! I love all humans, even the little ones! However, I am not a fan of other dogs! (so a forever home with no other pets would be best for me) I think I would be a great addition to any loving home looking for their first and only dog. PS: Hopefully you have a big backyard for me to show you how fast I can run! Can’t wait to meet my forever family!”

To meet Wiley and give him the Home For The Pawlidays he craves, Please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject “Interested in Wiley”!