Furbaby Friday: Meet Wiley!

Hi! My name is Wiley! I love long runs and walks around the park and by long, I mean pretty short because I get tired and just want to lie down! I spend most of my time sleeping on the couch and cuddling absolutely everyone who will let me.

Don’t let my laziness fool you, I can be very active and energetic as well. I love to play with toys, and I even know how to bring them back most of the time! I have been practicing my tricks and so far, I am crushing sitting and laying down and I am housebroken!

I love all humans! Even the little ones, although I can play a little rough at times and tend to jump up on people! I am not a fan of other dogs, but thanks to my AWESOME foster, I have been learning that they are not all scary!

I’m still a little cautious, so if you have another doggie member of your family at home, I would love to meet them first to make sure we would be a good fit!

I’m currently living in a NHA Foster Home. To meet me, please email foster@nashvillehumane.org with the subject line INTERESTED IN WILEY and my BFF’s at NHA will get in touch with you to arrange a Meet & Greet!