Furbaby Friday: Meet TK!

It’s TK in the house!
Not really sure what TK is short for, so when I get asked – I just say “Totally Kissable” and then follow up with a BIG SLOBBERY SMOOCH! That’s right, folks: I’m a bit of a clown, totally fun to be around, incredibly sweet and photogenic!
What more could you ask for in a BFF? Which, by the way, is currently missing in my life. Paws Crossed you’re reading this and thinking to yourself “not for long, TK – I want to Adopt You”
Ok… my tail is wagging. Let’s get this adoption pawtay started!