Furbaby Friday: Meet TK!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pablo is a gentle white and ginger kitten who really enjoys a good cuddle. He is a nice balance of adventurous, playful kitten and easy going lap kitten who will curl up with you on the couch. Whenever his foster mom enters the room, he excitedly greets her with a small meow and asks to be picked up for a quick snuggle. His enthusiasm is unmatched when it comes to playing with his feather toy and he transforms into a tiny hunter stalking his prey. Jack is a little black and white kitten with a big heart. He loves people and is quick with a rumbling purr to show his affection. He's a great mix of playful energy and kitten cuddles. His signature move is to slide right up next to you and flip over on his belly for pets. (All while purring of course.) He does everything in his life with enthusiasm. Among his favorite toys are his plush mouse, string toy, and crinkle tunnel. He and his brother, Pablo, love to make an obstacle course out of the foster room & chase each other through the tunnel. These two brothers would really love to be adopted together so that they can spend the rest of their days wrestling, chasing mouse toys, and making you laugh at their antics. Pablo and Jack are ready to meet their new family so they can share their adorable personalities and endless affection. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!