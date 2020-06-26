Furbaby Friday: Meet TK!

Petpalooza

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s TK in the house!

Not really sure what TK is short for, so when I get asked – I just say “Totally Kissable” and then follow up with a BIG SLOBBERY SMOOCH! That’s right, folks: I’m a bit of a clown, totally fun to be around, incredibly sweet and photogenic!

What more could you ask for in a BFF? Which, by the way, is currently missing in my life. Paws Crossed you’re reading this and thinking to yourself “not for long, TK – I want to Adopt You”

Ok… my tail is wagging. Let’s get this adoption pawtay started!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories