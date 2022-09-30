Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday spotlight: Tito! He’s a two and a half years old, 57 pounds pup who is the biggest cuddler. Tito is the perfect mix of Pit Bull and Chocolate Lab. He’s very sweet, friendly, and of course handsome. Plus, rather than being a lap cat, he’s a great lap dog!

Tito is total love bug and big fan of giving kisses. He loves playing with his toys and catching the ball during fetch. Does he bring the ball back though? Well you’ll have to meet him in person to find out. Tito also loves to play with a Kong toy, especially if it’s filled with peanut butter.

He’s also recently spent time in a foster home, to which is foster parents said he was nothing but a joy to have! Tito is also house trained, very smart, and even knows a couple of commands. He’s super active and loves to play. Tito walks really well on a leash but a pro tip: clip his lease to a harness versus a collar and he’ll be much better to walk with. He does get reactive when he sees other pups, but is never aggressive and just gets excited to see some potential new friends!

Learn more about Tito and the Nashville Humane Association here.