Chinese New Year was this past Tuesday and 2022 is the Year Of The Tiger. The Tiger symbolizes courage and fierceness. So, please meet Nashville Humane Association’s very own fierce TIGER!

Such a handsome 4-year-old tabby to represent and be featured during the 1st week of Year Of The Tiger. Don’t you agree?

He will approach you with the sweetest little meows and the most adorable headbutts. NHA staff and volunteers say they developed a crush on this flirtatious guy with the goofball purrsonality.

Once you meet Tiger, it will be hard to resist his cuteness. Tiger is not a fan of being picked up, so the quickest way to earn his affection is to scratch under his chin or in-between his ears. Once you do that – The love affair will begin!

Who’s going to make Tiger’s Forever Home Dream come true? And just think…. adopting Tiger during the year of the Tiger may bring you good health, endless prosperity, and overflowing courage just like the year predicts.

Plus, he’d think you’re purrfect. NHA is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday starting at 10 am. Please visit and ADOPT this wonderful and friendly adult cat.