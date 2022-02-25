Sunny is 3 years old, weighs 28 pounds, and has the most soulful eyes. She’s super snuggly and loves curling up on her dog bed, or a nearby human, surrounded by her collection of stuffed and rope toys, appreciating all the affection and sweet talk one may give her.

Side Note: Her guilty pleasure is playing Tug-O-War. Sunny is not only well-behaved but she’s a playful gal too! Currently living in one of our Pet Of The Week Rooms, she is housebroken plus she walks right by your side when on a leash (and doesn’t even tug one bit) She seems to be super shy when you first meet but trust us, withing moments of meeting, she acts like she’s known you forever!

She will scootch up close to you and begin to fill your heart with so much love. Then watch out: smothering your face with kisses starts to happen. Seriously, look at that adorable face. Such a beautiful girl who is looking for a forever home. She wants all the love a new family may give her.

In return, she’ll give you all of hers. She sounds wonderful, right? On that note: It’s even better to meet her in person! Who will be the lucky one to adopt Sunny?