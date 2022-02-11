Meet Stitch! He’s a handsome guy looking for his forever home.

He’s named after a cartoon character because HE IS a cartoon character! Stitch is 10 months old, 68 pounds, and still 100% puppy-like! He is a very smart yellow lab mix full of fun energy and a soulful spirit.

He knows basic commands plus he has very good inside potty manners. He also loves to play with other dogs and is very outgoing. Stitch is always ready to make new pupper-dog friends who are just as playful as him. Oh. And he ADORES TREATS!

He’s currently having a blast in an NHA Foster Home. Please email foster@nashvillehumane.org to meet him. (*please put “Interested In Stitch” in the subject line)