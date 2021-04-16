Furbaby Friday: Meet Sonic!

Oh Sonic! He’s such a happy teenager. (Especially when he’s outside playing with toys) 10 months old, super smart and willing to please… This boy is more than ready for his pawfect forever home!

Overheard at NHA: “Sonic is looking for someone to channel his energy into positive training and reinforcement! He loves to play and is looking for someone to match his energy levels… Sonic would make an amazing jogging or hiking buddy!”

Are you active too? Interested in meeting and adopting Sonic? Want to come over and play? Sonic is oh-so-ready! Just follow this link and schedule an appointment to meet him!