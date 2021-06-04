Furbaby Friday: Meet Smokey!

Please meet Smokey. A 5-year-old, 30-pound Terrier Mix. She moved to Nashville Humane Association as an owner turn-in. Through no fault of her own, just that her previous family could no longer care for her, so they brought us to NHA so OUR FAMILY could care for her until she gets ADOPTED (and then her new family will totally take over that fun task!)

Smokey has lived with us for about a month now and during her time at NHA… Our dedicated Staff and Volunteers have been getting to know her to help find this love THE MOST PAWFECT FOREVER HOME! What we have found out is that this girl is outgoing!

She makes friends with everyone she meets. She loves when she sees a leash because she knows that is outside time and she is going to get her cardio on!

Even though she’s got tons of energy when out walking, she walks well on the leash, has excellent potty manners, and is always smiling plus wagging her tail! She truly is a happy girl!

Want to meet Smokey? Click here!