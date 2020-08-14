Furbaby Friday: Meet Sissy Maggie!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meet Sissy Maggie!

Here’s what her NHA Foster Family has to say about her: “Sissy took a DNA test, turns out she’s 100% beagle AND 100% adorable!! Sissy aka “Maggie” is a goofy and loving girl who needs a home that’s special like her!! She is a cuddle bug who enjoys sunbathing, belly rubs, singing/howling to a good song, and giving hugs in the morning! Sissy enjoys putting her beagle nose to work in the backyard followed by a long nap with her favorite blanket! Sissy is crate trained and is learning what potty training and being a dog is all about! Sissy will need a patient owner who can help her learn what living the good life looks like!”

She sounds perfect and you want to see her in person, right? Great!

If you want to visit with Sissy Maggie, click here.