Meet this week’s furbaby Friday spotlight, Silas! Silas is a 2-year-old boxer mix and a super sweet pup that loves walks and relaxing inside.

Silas is great with other dogs and kids, but not so much a huge fan of cats. He would do really well in a home without cats but with someone that loves to play outside.

Now through Sunday, December 11th NHA and BISSELL are hosting their Pet Foundation’s Holiday Hope Event and Silas has a reduced $25 Adoption Fee! Read more about Silas here. He currently is in a NHA foster home, but ready to adopted!