Meet Sienna, a 3 years old lab-hound mix. She is a little shy when she first meets people, but if you give her a little time she warms up quickly. Sienna is a playful gal who loves her toys, is house and crate trained, and super dog friendly.

Sienna is 56 pounds and would love to find a home and maybe even a dog best friends to keep her company, too! She loves to learn new things and will be a gently companion to have in your home.

Ready to learn more about her? Check out the Nashville Humane Association website today!